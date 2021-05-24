Home

Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 12:13 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete during his trip to the Yasawa [Source: twitter]

The vaccination campaign has been ramped up in the islands, particularly the Lau, Kadavu, Lomaiviti, Mamanuca, and Yasawa group of islands.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the vaccination rates in these islands look promising as plans are to open regular inter-island travel from November 11.

He adds the Ministry is trying its utmost to normalize inter-island movement however, this can only happen if vaccination rates reach 80 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

“So it is important they also meet the 80 percent fully vaccinated target and we need to encourage everyone in the Yasawas, Mamanucas, and other outer islands.”

Doctor Waqainabete says they are aware that many Fijians have been stuck on Viti Levu since April.

“We are quite pleased with the way our staff are conducting themselves. We’ve been able to talk to some of the elders and the chiefs in some areas and discuss our intentions, moving and how we can better protect them.”

From today, all travel from Vanua Levu to the Central Division will not need a registration number nor a Ministry of Health pass.

However, the registration and pass process will be maintained with regards to travel from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu to document all travel for contact tracing, pre-departure test, and vaccination status.

