Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 3:49 pm
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Sole proprietors who have been affected by COVID-19 can also be assisted by the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Proprietors such as taxi and mini-van drivers among others can be assisted.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the FNPF has allocated funds for this, ready to roll out on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

The expanded assistance is targeted at workers unable to travel to work due to the lockdown or other restrictions implemented by the government.

“Lockdown areas which include Suva and Lautoka which also include those people who are unable to attend work or go to work because of certain directives given by the government. For example, if you work in the nightclub or gym etc”.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says sole proprietors, small business operators and others covered by this policy have to submit relevant forms.

“They need to bring in the completed form and the copy of their permit from the owner and the authorization or certification from the owner that he/she is the driver”.

The FNPF is currently investigating employers who have not been forthcoming with contributions which have hindered employees accessing the assistance.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.