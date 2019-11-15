Fijians not funded by Employment scheme can access FNPF funds

Fijians not directly funded through the Employment Benefit Scheme can now take out their own funds from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these include people who would have been FNPF members some time back and now have their own businesses.

He says they will now be able to fill in their application forms with FNPF beginning Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are a few people in that situation and they can take up to a thousand dollars depending on how much they’re eligible to take out from their general account.”

The Minister says there’s been a number of people going to the FNPF offices.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



[Source: Fijian Government]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19