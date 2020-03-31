BLP aims to assist SMEs during COVID-19 crisis

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation in partnership with Business Link Pacific are looking to assist Small and Medium size enterprises.

Business Link Pacific will be providing services such as business continuity plan, financial planning, human resource impact on operations and business coaching to help SMEs through these difficult times amid the COVID-19 crisis.

BLP Business Service Manager Ramesh Chand says through the help of the New Zealand government they will be able to provide a 100 percent COVID-19 subsidy package to support local SMEs.

“Under these mentioned areas we provide 100 percent subsidy is up to a maximum of NZ$5000 which is equivalent to around $7000.”

BLP under the FCEF connects small medium sized businesses in the Pacific to local advisory services.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

