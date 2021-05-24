90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated

Fiji’s full vaccination rate continues to increase at a very slow rate with 90.6 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 97.3% or 601,212 adults have received their first jab.

Doctor Fong adds there has been limited deployment of the Moderna booster doses to all adults over 60 years, to those under 60 years with significant morbidity, and those under 60 in the frontline.

The Permanent Secretary says the demand for Pfizer deployment in children has been extremely encouraging.

The Ministry has also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency approval for Pfizer to be given to children aged 5 to 11 years, with a pediatric dose of one-third that is given to adults and adolescents.

This pediatric dose is given as two shots three weeks apart and is considered by the FDA to be safe and 90% effective.