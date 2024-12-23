Two charged for obtaining financial advantage

A 54-year-old farmer and a 26-year-old woman from Seqaqa will both appear at the Labasa Magistrate Court today, charged with obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that on July 19, 2022, the accused dishonestly obtained $356 from a victim through the MPAiSA platform.

Investigations revealed that the 54-year-old contacted the victim, claiming that a number was mistakenly sent to her, and asked if she could send it back.

The victim complied and sent the money back, at which point the farmer allegedly transferred the funds to the 26-year-old’s MPAiSA account.

When the victim realized that the money in her MPAiSA account had been transferred to another account without her knowledge, she reported the matter to the Taveuni Police.

Both accused remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Labasa Magistrate Court today.