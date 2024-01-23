Police officer remanded in murder case

Fifita Tawake Toga (head covered)

Twenty-eight-year-old police officer Fifita Tawake Toga has been remanded in custody.

He is charged with one count of murder.

Toga was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused has opted to engage private counsel.

It’s alleged that he beat up a man in Suva on January 13th.

His counsel confirmed to the court receiving the first phase disclosure.

He has been advised that he has 21 days to file an alibi if he wishes to.

The magistrate refused bail due to the seriousness of the offense.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court.

It will be called again on February 6th.