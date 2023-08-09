Constructive talks needed: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the need for more constructive discussions on issues affecting people.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted this during a meeting with representatives from the World Food Program.

He says new partnerships are needed to help tackle issues such as food security.

He says strengthening new partnerships will further strengthen existing policies and initiatives to address existing challenges.

“In particular, we commit ourselves to pursuing a policy environment that promotes sustainable growth, food security, and social protection, and indeed, we prepare ourselves for natural disasters and their responses. Humanitarian logistics and emergency telecommunication areas that we see as very critical to the region.”

Prasad also highlights that the increasing vulnerability of natural disasters in the Pacific region continues to pose a significant threat to sustainable growth and development.

He also acknowledged the World Food Program, which works towards promoting prosperity for people recovering from disasters, climate change, economic crises, and conflict.