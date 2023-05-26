Collective approach needed to curb social issues

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

There is an urgent need to address issues of concern like drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, and domestic violence.

This was reiterated by Dr Masikerei Vunicagi while closing the two-day empowerment program in Kadavu.

This comes as 46 members of the Crime Prevention Committee successfully completed the two-day empowerment program, enabling them to conduct their duties with increased awareness of their new roles.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Dr Vunicagi urged Southern Division Community Policing and Tikina of the Ono Crime Prevention Committee to work closely to curb social issues in communities.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

She has called on the appointed heads to take on the challenge of building strong, resilient communities.