Calls for upgraded government services amidst population increase

Islanders in the Lau Group have requested that government services offered in their communities be upgraded to accommodate the increasing population.

This was raised by the traditional leader of Moce Island, Turaga na Ramasi Ului Waqalevu Latu, during the National Development Plan public consultation held at the Delaimakotu Community Hall this week.

Latu says that the island currently has a population of more than 500 Fijians but does not have a health center or a police post.

He says while they greatly appreciated the service provided by the nurse in the nursing station on the island, it needed to be upgraded to a health center, which would guarantee the presence of a medical officer.

Latu says this would ensure they could acquire the services needed from a medical officer instead of having to travel by fiber-glass boat to Lakeba Island for two hours, which would sometimes prove difficult, especially during bad weather.

He also adds that there needed to be a police presence in maritime communities where the population was high to help ensure law and order.

Other issues raised included the need for a tower to improve communication and the construction of a jetty on the island.