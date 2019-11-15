7000 households benefit from new flow meter installation

More than 35,000 Fijians are benefiting from the recent installation of a new flow metre by the Water Authority at the Saru Reservoir in Lautoka.

Regional Manager West, Romulusi Mataitoga says their customers faced the challenge of low water pressure and intermittent supply.

He says the old mechanical bulk meter was replaced with the new flow meter which now gives WAF customers an improved pressure to their water supply.

Mataitoga says the new flow meter will not only benefit their customers but will also make their work easier by generating accurate reading on the water quantity and water consumption.

A 12-member crew worked around the clock over the weekend to conduct the installation.