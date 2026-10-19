Trump endorses Netanyahu in close Israeli election

Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed his ally Benjamin Netanyahu ​as the longtime Israeli prime minister struggles for an edge in next week’s parliamentary election.

Trump praised Netanyahu as a “great warrior prime minister” and peace ‌partner, crediting him with joining the United States in launching strikes on Iran in February. The conflict, in its seventh month, has disrupted energy markets globally and wreaked havoc across the Middle East, damaging critical infrastructure and destabilizing regional economies.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth ​Social.

“Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived! I have watched Bibi under the most trying of times. Normal men ​or women in such situations would have wilted under the pressure — But Bibi did not wilt, he actually got stronger, and maintains ⁠that same Strength today.”

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In his message, addressed to “the Great People of Israel,” Trump added, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu ​in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel.”