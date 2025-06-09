Political inconsistency hinders growth

[Photo: FILE]

Inconsistent politics at the national level has slowed Fiji’s economic progress, says former Lautoka Advisory Council chair Faiyaz Ali.

Speaking at Girmit Hall in Lautoka, Ali called for stronger accountability and ethical leadership to support national development.

Ali says he is less concerned about the size of the cabinet but is more concerned about whether those appointed were delivering results.

“We have unfortunately, for too long, had an economical progress, slow due to flip-flop politics at national level by political parties. Hate speech seems to be a norm. Personal attacks seem to be generally accepted. Cartoons are made of our government leaders on social media. To progress this country, we need to tighten this area through conscious recognition.”

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He says ministers and permanent secretaries must be held responsible for their performance.

“They must be held accountable to the prime minister to progress the country. Every individual in this country would like to see national and personal economic progress. I am not concerned on the size of the cabinet. However, on the prerogative, the finance ministry must remain relevant and spearhead the group. It should be the last minister in the line crying that we are running out of money.”

Another Lautoka resident John Elesi says changing political leaders alone will not resolve the country’s social, economic and political challenges.

“Fiji has had governments led by highly educated people, holding diplomas, degrees, master’s degrees, and PhDs. Yet, despite their academic achievements, we continue to face serious challenges in our social, economic, and political systems. This raises an important question, is academic qualification alone enough to govern a nation, or must we return to the principles of truth, righteousness, justice, and accountability.”

Another submitter, Shiva Rajan Reddy, called for a smaller government, arguing that the proposed return of the Senate should prompt a review of government size.