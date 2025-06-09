FemLINKPacific calls for transparent investigation

[Photo: Supplied]

FemLINKPacific is calling for a transparent and timely investigation into the death of its network member, Vilimaina Wotta.

In a statement, the organization expressed deep sadness over her death and extended condolences to her family, loved ones and community.

FemLINKPacific says Wotta was part of its community media and women’s leadership networks in the West 1 Division, contributing to efforts to amplify women’s voices and strengthen community resilience.

While police has confirmed investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death, the organization is urging authorities to ensure accountability and justice.

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The organisation says the incident highlights the need to prioritize the safety, security and human rights of women and girls across Fiji.

It has also called on the media to report responsibly and ethically, respecting the dignity of the deceased and her family while avoiding speculation and sensationalism.