Fiji records highest September arrivals

Fiji recorded it’s highest-ever visitor arrivals for September, welcoming 95,970 visitors.

This is according to provisional figures released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The total represents a 3.9 percent increase compared with September last year, which recorded 92,344 visitor arrivals.

However, arrivals fell by four percent compared with August’s total of 99,963.

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According to FBOS, Australia remained Fiji’s largest source market, contributing 46,302 visitors.

New Zealand followed with 22,207 visitors while the United States contributed 9,358 visitors.

Other major markets included continental Europe with 3,329 visitors, China with 2,924, Canada with 1,451 and the United Kingdom with 1,287.

Holiday travel accounted for 80.4 percent of arrivals, while 8.1 percent came to visit friends or relatives and 2.1 percent travelled for

business.

The remaining 9.4 percent visited for other reasons.

Most visitors arrived by air, with 94,950 recorded during the month.

A further 1,020 arrived by sea, comprising 671 seamen on fishing vessels and 349 yacht arrivals.

Visitors aged between 25 and 64 made up 63.6 percent of arrivals, while children aged 14 and under accounted for 16.2 percent.