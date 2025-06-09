Strong start for Fiji Bati

[Photo: Vodafone Fiji Bati/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Fiji Bati opened their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a dominant 40-12 win over the Cook Islands yesterday.

The Bati came firing from the opening whistle, scoring two tries in the first 12 minutes to take control of the match.

Fiji crossed over again in the 28th minute when Jacob Saifiti scored his first Test try, leaping above fullback Esom Ioka to claim an aerial ball before grounding it under the posts.

Taane Milne burrowed over from dummy-half five minutes before halftime, before Caleb Navale broke through off a Brandon Wakeham short ball and raced 40 metres to score in the corner, leading 28-0 ay halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bati continued their scoring run in the second half, with Kitione Kautoga adding his name to the scoresheet.

Centre Solomone Saukuru then crossed for his second try, bursting through the defence off a Kurt Donoghoe short ball to put the result beyond doubt.

Both Pool A sides now face tough challenges in the next round, with Fiji set to take on Australia’s Kangaroos while the Cook Islands meet New Zealand.