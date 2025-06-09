Victoria's Secret Fashion Show struts through the seasons

[Source: Reuters]

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles with a celebration of the changing seasons, as the brand’s ​signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate flower-petal, snowflake and gleaming ‌metallic creations.

“I actually did the four seasons, and then I added in a second Winter spot,” Adam Selman, the show’s executive creative director, told Reuters on the pink carpet ahead of the event.

“So you’ll see ​Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter one and Winter two, with PINK in the middle,” he ​said, referring to the lingerie company’s youth-focused sub-brand PINK, which had its ⁠own dedicated segment.

The annual runway spectacle, known for its star-studded casting, extravagant costumes and musical ​performances, drew celebrity guests including Lisa Rinna and Kylie Jenner.

Article continues after advertisement

Making her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, ​Jenner wore the brand’s famed $50 million Fantasy Bra, originally modeled by Swedish model Elsa Hosk in 2018.

Watching from the audience were her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

An all-female lineup of performers, including ​Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Thee Stallion, each embraced a distinct color palette ​that mirrored the night’s larger fantasy theme.

Country singer Moroney made a dramatic entrance with a glittering guitar and ‌oversized ⁠fuzzy pink wings, paired with a floor-length gown featuring a sweeping side slit and towering pink platform heels.

Pop star McRae took the runway in a red fishnet corset, matching pumps and airy tulle wings that billowed behind her as she performed. At one point, she shared the ​catwalk with model Gigi ​Hadid.

Global girl group KATSEYE ⁠performed their viral hit “Pinky Up” during the PINK segment.

The members wore a mix of black fishnet stockings, shimmering pink-and-black corsets and charm-adorned ​body chains, a look that underscored the youthful, playful spirit of ​the collection.

Megan ⁠Thee Stallion leaned into a futuristic silver look, wearing sharp metallic wings, a shimmering bra and shrug, silver heels and fishnets as she performed hits including “Body.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has traveled to ⁠cities ​including London, Paris, Shanghai and Cannes since its debut in ​1995, but New York has remained its longtime home.

That makes its return to Los Angeles a relatively rare ​stop for the globally watched production.