$125K excavator to boost co-operative

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A $125,000 investment in an excavator is expected to reduce land development costs and improve farm access for Mataqali Waimaro Co-operative Limited in Naitasiri.

The investment includes $90,000 in Government funding and $35,000 from the co-operative.

The excavator was handed over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development, Manoa Kamikamica, at Nabaitavo Village on Friday.

Funded through the Government’s Cooperatives Development Fund, the equipment will help the co-operative develop land, build access roads and improve drainage, reducing its reliance on external contractors.

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Kamikamica congratulated the co-operative’s leadership and members for establishing a registered enterprise and securing Government support.

He said registration was only the starting point, with long-term success depending on continued investment in equipment, management training, value addition and market access.

Kamikamica said the initiative demonstrated solesolevaki, where collective community effort and sound business management could support sustainable rural enterprises.

The handover also marked the launch of nationwide consultations to review the Co-operatives Act 1996 and develop Fiji’s first National Cooperatives Policy.

Fiji has more than 900 registered co-operatives, with over 50,000 members and combined assets exceeding $151 million.

Kamikamica said the proposed reforms would focus on economic resilience, people empowerment and good governance.

The review will explore ways to expand agro-processing, cold-chain storage, collective exporting and private-sector partnerships. It will also seek to increase participation by

women, young people, landowning groups and maritime communities.

Other areas being considered include renewable energy, eco-tourism, digital services, logistics and the circular economy.