Fiji CERT assesses suspected cyber incident

[Photo: File]

Government officials have met with United States Embassy representatives to discuss a suspected cybersecurity incident involving a Suva-based regional organization.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Policing and Communications confirmed that officials from the Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade attended the discussions after the Embassy formally notified the Fiji Government.

The Ministry says the Fiji Computer Emergency Response Team, Fiji CERT, is assessing the reported incident and monitoring developments.

Fiji CERT has contacted the regional organization and stands ready to provide assistance and coordinate an appropriate response.

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The Ministry says it is premature to comment further on the specific details of the incident.

Government agencies, businesses and civil society organisations are being urged to remain vigilant, maintain cybersecurity safeguards and monitor their networks for suspicious activity.