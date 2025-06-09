Sisters among Pacific Dataviz winners

Two sisters are among five Fijians who were recognised in the 2026 Pacific Dataviz Challenge.

The duo, Ruth and Gabrielle Rabukawaqa from Saint Joseph’s Secondary School, participated in the challenge which involved turning data into stories about climate change, rising sea levels and sustainable development across the Pacific.

The Rabukawaqa siblings won the Grand Pacific School Prize for The Development Challenge, exploring the relationship between tourism, energy demand and sustainable development across Pacific Island countries.

Ritikash Chand won first prize in the Pacific Youth interactive category for The Rhythm That Guided Us, a visualization exploring how changing rainfall patterns are reshaping Fiji’s climate.

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Saurab Nand and Mohammed Hanif received second prize in the Pacific static category for The Island Stays. The Village Goes, which examines how rising sea levels affect Pacific islands and communities differently.

The five Fiji prize recipients received their awards at a ceremony held on October 15 at the University of the South Pacific in Suva. The ceremony was opened by Ms Senivasa Waqairamasi, Fiji’s Director of Climate Change.

Led by the Pacific Community (SPC) and its regional partners, the Pacific Dataviz Challenge invites participants to transform open data into visual stories that make complex issues more accessible and support informed decision-making.