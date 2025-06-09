Calls to strengthen airport screening

[Photo: File]

Fiji Airports will consider calls for additional security checks at domestic airports following concerns that gaps in passenger screening could be exploited to transport illicit drugs.

The issue was raised during the review of the company’s 2023 and 2024 annual reports before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Committee member Ketan Lal questioned why passengers departing from Nadi and Nausori undergo screening, while those travelling from Labasa and Savusavu do not face the same checks.

Lal is calling for stronger safeguards, warning that the absence of screening could create opportunities for drug trafficking.

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“Tomorrow drug peddlers can use the airline to transport drugs from one place to the other because there are no security checks. One, number two: the recent missing of the cocaine, which is not turned to flower, as per a reported media could be that this flour the alleged cocaine, is traveling to Labasa or some other islands right now through the airline we don’t have proper checks; we need to strengthen our airline mechanisms, our security mechanisms.”

Fiji Airports Acting Chief Executive Amit Singh says Labasa, Savusavu and outer-island airports are not security-rated, and aviation screening is designed to protect aircraft against threats.

However, he assures that the recommendation will be considered.

“Your recommendation for additional security checks and other things will certainly be considered are guided by the national aviation security plan that provides the main oversight for our security deployment.”

Singh also provided clarification on why screening at Nadi International Airport are conducted by security officers and not customs officers.

“Our security program is of international standard it is aligned our border control starts from after the security check then the border control comes into play but our security team are fully qualified and well trained to use the machines and identify as required all threats to civil aviation.”

He explained that border control follows security screening under the current arrangement, allowing prohibited items and potential threats to be addressed before passengers cross the designated border point.