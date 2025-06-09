Body found in Thurston garden

Another body has been discovered by police.

Police confirms that the body was found in Thurston Garden, Suva on Friday night.

The victim is believed to be an i-Taukei aged between 30-40 years old, 160cm in height, has brown complexion and black hair with burgundy dyed on top

Police says “Kadavu” is tattooed on the right shoulder with a “leaf” underneath it.

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Police are calling on assistance and anyone with any information have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Fiji Police Call Centre on 1681.