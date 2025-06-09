Nord’s cocoa processing facility opens in Dreketi

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s cocoa industry is taking another step towards revival with the opening of Nord Investment’s first cocoa processing facility in Dreketi, Macuata.

The investment aims to strengthen the cocoa supply chain in Vanua Levu and create potential opportunities to access export markets in New Caledonia, Japan and Australia.

Nord Investment founder Ronald Daurewa says the business was established to create economic opportunities for indigenous communities through agriculture and international trade.

“What you see before you today was once merely an idea, a dream that required faith, courage, sacrifice, and determination to become a reality. As an indigenous iTaukei, Nord Investment was established with a purpose greater than commercial success. Our vision is to create opportunities for our people, empower smallholder farmers, strengthen rural economies, and demonstrate that businesses originating from our communities can participate meaningfully in international trade.”

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Daurewa says the long-term success of the investment will depend on the benefits it delivers to farming families, as the company works to build its cocoa production and export capacity.

He says the goal is to create lasting economic opportunities for communities and young people.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the investment supports the Government’s efforts to diversify Fiji’s economy by strengthening agriculture and encouraging private- sector development.

“To begin the journey of turning Vanua Levu into a premier cocoa destination for the world. Since this investment is in the farming communities of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata, I’m sure it is an investment in the future of agriculture in Fiji and the Government’s ambition to genuinely diversify the Fijian economy.”

The development is expected to create new opportunities for cocoa farmers across Vanua Levu, with the focus now on building a reliable supply of locally grown cocoa and expanding access to overseas markets.