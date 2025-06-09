Flair and structure says Flying Fijians coach

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a few more days to acclimatise to Japan’s conditions and fine-tune their preparations ahead of next Saturday’s Centennial Test against the hosts.

The side departed for Japan on Friday night, with head coach Jake White confident the team knows what to expect as they prepare for a tough encounter against the Japanese.

The focus will be on maintaining Fiji’s natural attacking style while improving structure and discipline to ensure the team can perform at its best.

Coach White has also encouraged the players to express themselves on the field while remaining committed to the team’s game plan.

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The clash against Japan will be an important test for the Flying Fijians as they continue to build momentum in their international campaign.

Following the Japan Test, the team will travel to Europe for further international fixtures as part of their end-of-year tour.

“We want them to play their natural style, but we will add structure to that, so they can feel comfortable playing their own style of rugby. This is something we want to instill properly in the team before this game.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan this Saturday at 5.55pm. The match will air live on FBC Sports.