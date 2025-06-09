Naitokatoka proud of Bulikula’s fight

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula captain Sereana Naitokatoka says her side can hold their heads high after pushing New Zealand to the limit in a closely contested opening match of the Rugby League World Cup last night.

Despite falling short18-12 against the Kiwis, Naitokatoka says the team gave everything for their vanua, their people and their families, as they battled until the final whistle.

The captain says the team’s unity and faith carried them through a challenging encounter, with every player committed to fighting for one another.

“Where there is unity, God commands His blessing. This team, our hearts are knitted together, anything is possible with God.”

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The Bulikula were also forced to dig deep with limited players available on the bench, but the captain says that never stopped them from giving their all.

She believes the team’s fighting spirit reflects the resilience and determination that runs through Fijian rugby league.

“That’s just the Fijian blood inside of us. We’re warriors and no matter how many people are on the bench, we’ll still push hard for each other.”

While the result did not go their way, Naitokatoka says the team’s effort is something they can be proud of as they turn their attention to their next Rugby League World Cup challenge.

Bulikula are gearing up to meet Papua New Guinea this Saturday at 2.15pm