Bula FM celebrate 30th anniversary

[Photo: Supplied]

Bula FM is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting today, marking three decades of connecting with listeners through music, entertainment and information.

First launched in 1997, the radio station will reach its 30th anniversary this year, marking an important milestone in its broadcasting journey.

Bula FM Manager Salanieta Makoto has thanked the team for their hard work and loyalty over the years.

She says their dedication has contributed to the station’s growth and progress, helping it continue to serve its audience.

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Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Television Manager Sitiveni Halofaki has congratulated the Bula FM team on reaching this significant milestone.

He says the station has set a benchmark in becoming the first choice for young audiences.

Over the years, Bula FM has continued to serve its audience, becoming part of listeners’ daily lives through its programmes and on-air personalities.

The anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the station’s journey, growth, and contribution to Fiji’s radio broadcasting industry.

The celebration will be held at Ratu Sukuna Park this Saturday, with listeners encouraged to bring their families and join the Bula FM team in celebrating this special milestone.