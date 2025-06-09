Young Fijian flyer is developing a flair for tries

Fiji's Solomone Saukuru has continued his prolific try-scoring rate at the Rugby League World Cup. (Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS

It’s been a whirlwind ride for young Fijian centre Solomone Saukuru, but he’s developing a certain pattern in rugby league.

After nearly a full season in NSW Cup for Western Suburbs this year, the 21-year-old finally received the call-up from Wests Tigers NRL coach Benji Marshall.

He played four NRL games late in 2026 and scored four tries.

Saukuru then received the call from Fiji World Cup coach Mick Potter, and he played his second Test for the Bati – scoring two tries.

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“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to play with Fiji again. It means something very special to me to play for my country,” Saukuru told AAP after helping the Bati to a handsome 40-12 win over Cook Islands in Newcastle on Sunday.

“The culture plays a big role in bringing us together as one, even though we have slightly different backgrounds.

“We just have a great connection and the singing together just makes us tighter with each other.”

Potter has been a fan of Saukuru for some time.

“He’s only had an opportunity to play NRL in the past few weeks but I’ve watched him over the past 18 months and his progression through the reserves,” Potter said.

“It’s been well deserved – he’s on the up. He’s a player of the future for the Tigers and for Fiji.”

Now at international level Saukuru intends to learn as much as he can to take back to the Wests Tigers in season 2027.

His partner in the centres for Fiji is former Penrith and Parramatta outside back Waqa Blake, who scored 62 tries in his 165 NRL games over 10 years before moving to Super League in the UK.

Fiji also has a solid football knowledge in players like captain Api Koroisau, prop Jacob Saifiti and halfback Brandon Wakeham, who was named Player of the Match on Sunday with his three try assists and six goals.

“I’m getting so much experience and advice because a lot of the boys are older than me with a lot of games under their belt,” Saukuru said.

“I’m kind of like a sponge wanting to soak it all in, what they’re teaching me.”

Perhaps the biggest learning curve will come next Sunday when Fiji plays Australia in the next round of World Cup matches at Suncorp Stadium.

Saukuru will likely oppose NSW Origin player Kotoni Staggs, who is a dual international having played for Tonga and now Australia.

“He’s a great player but no-one here in Fiji is intimidated. As long as we have a good week at training, let’s see what we can do,” Saukuru said.