Speeding drivers risk more as fines increase

[Photo: File]

Repeat speeding offenders remain a major concern for road safety authorities, as some drivers continue to break speed limits despite facing higher financial penalties.

With LTA fines for speeding and other traffic violations recently increased, Road Safety Education and Awareness Team Leader Gerald Nathan hopes the tougher penalties will encourage better driver behaviour.

He adds that the increase in speeding fines is aimed at making drivers think twice before making dangerous decisions on the road.

“Because speeding is the number one problem in Fiji. If we look at the statistics, the fines have been increased. So that’s why the fines have been increased. We think that this fine is too much. And this $50 minimum fine, we can buy a lot of things for our home, for food and for our children. We will buy some things for our children at home with the $50 you waste.”

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Nathan adds that motorists must understand that speeding has consequences and that money spent paying fines could instead be used to support their families.

The Land Transport Authority warns that without changes in driver behaviour, speeding will continue to pose a serious threat to road safety.