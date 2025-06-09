Jon Stewart signs on to continue as ‘Daily Show’ host

[Source: Reuters]

Comedian Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on ​Mondays and serving as an executive producer through ‌2028, Skydance Television (SKYD.N), said.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team,” George ​Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of ​Skydance Television, said in a statement.

The Emmy-winning late-night ⁠program, which airs on Comedy Central and streams ​on Paramount+ the following day, is known for ​its satirical take on politics and pop culture, featuring mock news segments and interviews with journalists, celebrities and other guests.

Stewart, ​who hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, ​returned as a weekly host in 2024.

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Previous hosts include Craig ‌Kilborn, ⁠who led the program from 1996 to 1998, and Trevor Noah, who succeeded Stewart and hosted from 2015 to 2022.

“The Daily Show” did not have ​a permanent ​host in 2023, ⁠instead using a rotating lineup of guest hosts that included Leslie Jones, ​Michael Kosta and Chelsea Handler.

Correspondents and contributors ​Ronny ⁠Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta will continue rotating as hosts from Tuesday through Thursday.

Comedy Central ⁠is ​owned by Skydance Media, which ​completed its merger with Paramount Global earlier this year and was renamed ​Skydance Corp.