Jon Stewart signs on to continue as ‘Daily Show’ host

[Source: Reuters]
Comedian Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” on Mondays and serving as an executive producer through 2028, Skydance Television (SKYD.N), said.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team,” George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance Television, said in a statement.
The Emmy-winning late-night program, which airs on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+ the following day, is known for its satirical take on politics and pop culture, featuring mock news segments and interviews with journalists, celebrities and other guests.
Stewart, who hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, returned as a weekly host in 2024.
Previous hosts include Craig Kilborn, who led the program from 1996 to 1998, and Trevor Noah, who succeeded Stewart and hosted from 2015 to 2022.
“The Daily Show” did not have a permanent host in 2023, instead using a rotating lineup of guest hosts that included Leslie Jones, Michael Kosta and Chelsea Handler.
Correspondents and contributors Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta will continue rotating as hosts from Tuesday through Thursday.
Comedy Central is owned by Skydance Media, which completed its merger with Paramount Global earlier this year and was renamed Skydance Corp.