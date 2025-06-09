December 9 referendum date is proposed, not binding; Tabuya

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Climate Change and Information Lynda Tabuya has defended the Prime Minister’s announcement of December 9 as a proposed referendum date, saying it is intended to help Government and election officials prepare, not bypass the legal process.

This follows concerns raised by the Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Aseri Radrodro, who questioned the legal basis for announcing a fixed date before the necessary parliamentary and statutory requirements were completed.

Radrodro argued that a national referendum is a serious constitutional process governed by law, not an executive decision to be announced at a press conference.

Tabuya said the proposed date was based on the anticipated passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill and the 30-day timeframe given to the special committee.

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She said the Bill could potentially be passed during Parliament’s November sitting, triggering the process that could lead to a referendum around December 9.

“It was a proposed date. It’s not binding on anyone,”

She maintained that announcing the date early would allow the Government, the Electoral Commission and election officials to prepare for postal voting and other logistical requirements.

Tabuya said the Ministry of Education would also need time to prepare if schools were selected as polling venues.

Tabuya said early planning was necessary to avoid a last-minute rush and criticism that preparations had been rushed.

She also urged Fijians to prepare for the possibility of a referendum and ensure they were able to participate in the process.