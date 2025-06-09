Trump says Zelenskiy should get somebody else to negotiate

[Source: Reuters]

US President Donald Trump ​on Monday said he thought ‌someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should negotiate on Kyiv’s ​behalf as it seeks to ​end the war with Russia.

“Maybe ⁠it’s time for Zelenskiy ​to get somebody else to ​negotiate,” said Trump, who on October 10 had called for Ukraine to replace ​the President.

Trump also told reporters ​that Russia has been “fine” with regards to Ukraine. “They ‌haven’t ⁠been doing much,” he said.

Trump added that the US continued to share intelligence ​with Ukraine ​and ⁠said he would consider allowing Ukrainians to ​stay in the US ​under ⁠temporary protected status until the war ended.