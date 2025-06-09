Farmer arrested after Marijuana find

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A 38-year-old farmer has been arrested after police uprooted 2,371 plants believed to be marijuana from two farms in Savusavu.

Police discovered the plants during a Northern Division operation at the Naruwai Farming area in Nanuca yesterday.

Police uprooted 1,351 plants from the first farm, ranging from five to 35 centimetres tall.

Another 1,020 plants were found on the second farm, with some growing up to three metres tall.

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The suspect is from Drekeniwai Village.

Investigations into the alleged illegal cultivation are continuing.