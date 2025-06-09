I hope Marvel fans accept my Scottish accent

source: BBC

Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica has said he hopes fans will accept his accent as he stars in the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 27-year-old plays the speedster Tommy Maximoff in the new Disney+ miniseries VisionQuest, which is based on the superhero comic book character Vision.

Tommy is an 18-year-old orphan who is newly out of the foster care system in London but has memories of his mother and father – Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

Mollica told The Saturday Show on BBC Radio Scotland that speaking in his own accent helped him give the character a fuller personality.

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“I want the fans to like what I have done with the character and accept that I have a Scottish accent,” he said.

“It threw a lot of people off at the start, but having my own accent meant I could put my own spin on the character.”

The eight-episode series has been described as the conclusion of a trilogy that also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along.