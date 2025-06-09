Newly identified green star leaves astronomers amazed

Source: Reuters

Astronomers for the first time have identified a green star, documenting a dense stellar remnant called a white dwarf that became a ghostly shade of chartreuse after ingesting rocky ​debris from planets that once had orbited it.

A star’s color typically is governed by its temperature, with cooler stars appearing orange, the sun and stars similar to it appearing white, and the hottest ones appearing a pale blue.

But the formula is different for a white dwarf, which is the leftover core of a low- to medium-mass star that burned through its nuclear fuel and blew off its outer layers. Most white dwarfs have colors similar to other stars, and their average color is white. But changes in their chemistry over time can turn some ​of them into rarer colors.

The newly identified green one, named WD J1330+6435, is a white dwarf in the Milky Way galaxy that is located about 280 light-years from Earth ​in the constellation Draco. A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).