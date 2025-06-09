Fiji seeks Israeli support to train teachers

[Photo: Ministry of Education/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is seeking training and scholarship opportunities from Israel to address shortages of qualified teachers in specialised areas.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro raised the issue during a meeting with Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Head of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, known as MASHAV.

Radrodro highlighted the need for more trained teachers in Special and Inclusive Education, Guidance and Counselling, Early Childhood Education, STEM and Technical and Vocational Education.

He also called for opportunities for teachers to pursue Master’s degrees, specialised training and internships, particularly in Early Childhood Education and Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro stressed the importance of extending these opportunities to teachers in remote and maritime communities, who often face challenges accessing further studies and professional development.

He says continued engagement could help strengthen teachers’ skills and enhance learning opportunities for students across the country.