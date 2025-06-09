Second acquittal in FBC vehicle case

[photo/Josefa Sugavolavola]

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar have been acquitted of charges linked to the same vehicle procurement case for a second time.

The two appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning over allegations involving the procurement of a 3.0-litre Volkswagen Touareg valued at $207,470.

Sayed-Khaiyum faced one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss. Sagar faced one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The matter was discontinued in May last year before the pair were charged again two months later.