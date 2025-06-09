Taxi operators push for fare hike

[Photo: FILE]

Rising fuel prices, vehicle loan repayments and maintenance costs must be considered in the proposed taxi fare review, says Regent Taxis Chief Executive Harish Chandra.

Chandra raised the concerns at a Fiji Taxi Association meeting, saying the cost of operating a taxi business must be properly assessed to ensure drivers can sustain their livelihoods and meet financial obligations.

He says fuel consumption, insurance, vehicle financing and other running costs are key factors in determining a fair fare structure.

Chandra also highlighted preparations for national taxi permit renewals next year, which will require operators to meet medical, documentation and tax compliance requirements.

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“There’s still alot of issues and the association needs to take this up with LTA, with the Ministry of transport. So we have to work together, we have to put our submission and get this matter under control and FCCC also needs to be made aware of all this upcoming emergencies.”

The association says taxi operators must work together and provide accurate financial information to support the industry’s submission.

It says this will help ensure the concerns of taxi operators are considered during the fare review.