Consultation period set by Parliament

[Photo: File]

Special Parliamentary Committee member Lynda Tabuya says the 30-day consultation period on the proposed constitutional amendments was mandated by Parliament, leaving the committee bound by the timeframe.

Tabuya acknowledges concerns that the consultation process may be rushed, with questions raised over whether members of the public will have enough time to read the extensive document and make submissions.

She says 30 days is not a long period, but the committee must work within the timeframe approved by Parliament.

“The thought that it may appear rushed is understandable. Thirty days is not a very long time. This was actually mandated by Parliament,”

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She says the consultation schedule has been designed to cover Fiji’s main divisions, including Lau, to ensure the committee reaches communities across the country.

However, Tabuya says further consultations remain a possibility if the public indicates more time is needed.

She says the committee will assess the feedback received during the consultation period before reporting back to Parliament.

“If we feel that we need to do more consultations with the public, and it depends on what the public tells us, that they need more time, then we have more time,”

Tabuya stresses that any extension would be subject to Parliament’s decision.