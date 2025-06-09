Four men arrested in Suva drug bust

[Photo: Supplied]

Four men were arrested at Narrain Jetty in Suva last night after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs.

Police say a team, including K-9 units, was conducting routine checks on passengers arriving from the outer islands and their luggage.

The men were arrested after police allegedly found dried leaves, green branches and sachets containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspected drugs have been sent for analysis, while the four men remain in police custody.

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Investigations are continuing.