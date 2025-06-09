Nadi airport expansion to ease congestion

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airports says Nadi International Airport is experiencing congestion, with a terminal expansion planned by 2028.

Acting Chief Executive Amit Singh says the Nadi Airport master plan carries an estimated investment of $2.3 billion, based on 2024 estimates.

He says the development will be delivered in stages, depending on passenger demand and available funding.

Singh says a terminal expansion will provide more seating and improve passenger movement.

Article continues after advertisement

“The expansion will allow more passenger seating and retail offering because food and beverage is another area that needs to grow as well both ways to allow more options to the passengers and also allow more revenue to trigger that or pay for those infrastructure upgrade as well .”

General Manager Assets and infrastructure Kelepi Dainaki says Fiji Airport is also working with the Immigration Department to address arrival congestion.

“We are working with the ministry of immigration to install the smart gates so we’ll be moving away from the traditional gate we’ll be installing the smart gate right now when you’re going to departure you’ll see all smart gate has been installed to provide this seamless passenger journey so we’re doing that first and we’re working with immigration.”

The terminal is designed to handle 3.4 million passenger movements annually, with traffic forecast to reach 8.8 million by 2048.