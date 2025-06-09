New Zealand adds Brazil, Canada talks as India pact starts

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand said it will work to deepen trade ties with Brazil and ​Canada to diversify export markets amid global ‌economic uncertainty, as a free trade agreement with India came into force.

The announcements come ahead of New Zealand’s closely ​fought November 7 election, with Trade and ​Investment Minister Todd McClay presenting the measures ⁠as part of a broader target to double ​the value of exports by 2034.

The first New ​Zealand-Brazil Trade and Investment Dialogue is expected to be scheduled after Brazil’s October 25 election runoff and New Zealand’s ​vote.

From Tuesday more than half of New Zealand’s ​exports to India are tariff-free and this will rise to ‌82% ⁠over time.

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Tariffs have been removed on products including sheep meat, wool and coal, while apples, kiwifruit and milk albumins will receive preferential quota access.

“The ​gains go ​well beyond ⁠exports. They reach suppliers, local businesses and the towns that depend on them,” ​McClay said.

The statement said New Zealand ​and ⁠Brazil would establish a Trade and Investment Dialogue covering trade, investment, World Trade Organization reform and possible ⁠future ​trade negotiations.

New Zealand and Canada ​would create an annual dialogue between senior officials, followed by annual ​trade-minister meetings.