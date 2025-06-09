Suva ready for Marama semifinal showdown

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

FMF Suva women’s rugby captain Luisa Tisolo says the team’s young players are rising to the challenge ahead of Saturday’s Marama semifinal against Nasinu.

Suva booked its place in the last four with a 36–15 quarterfinal win over Macuata last week.

Tisolo says Suva introduced several young players this season and she works to motivate them each week to raise the intensity at training. She says the team has stayed united from the opening round through to the quarterfinal.

The former Fijiana 15s representative’s side finished second after 11 rounds, with nine wins and two losses for 45 points.

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Suva will meet Nasinu at 1 p.m. on Saturday at HFC Stadium. Nasinu reached the semifinal after beating Kadavu in its quarterfinal.

The other Marama semifinal sees minor premiers Nadi take on defending champions Namosi at 1 p.m. at King Charles Park.

The Skipper Cup semifinals are also scheduled for Saturday. Tailevu hosts Nadroga in Suva, while Nadi faces Naitasiri. Both matches kick off at 3 p.m.

Fans in Fiji and overseas can watch the action live on pay-per-view through VITI+.