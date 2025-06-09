Don't mix religion with political power’, consultation hears

[Photo: File]

Nadroga resident Nemia Navukula has warned against entrenching Christianity in Fiji’s Constitution, saying the country should strengthen family values and respect all religions instead of declaring a Christian state.

Speaking at the Sigatoka consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill, Navukula urged Fijians not to forget the role of the Church in the 1987 coup as proposals to include Christianity in the constitutional framework are considered.

He questioned what version of Christianity Fiji seeks to embrace, pointing to the various cultural and historical influences that have shaped the faith.

“What image of Christ do we want to see in Fiji? Christ of Israel, Christ of Rome, Christ of England or Christ of Fiji?”

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Recalling the involvement of church leaders during the 1987 coup, Navukula condemned the treatment of Fijians of Indian descent during that period.

He warned that using biblical grounds to justify political coups demonstrates the danger of mixing religious authority with political power.

Navukula stresses that the amended Bill should focus more on the family unit, arguing that strengthening families and promoting interfaith respect is a far better approach than declaring Christianity in the Constitution.