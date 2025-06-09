Skipper Cup missing from the cabinet:Tinaviti

Naitasiri rugby coach, Timoci Tinaviti, says the Skipper Cup has been missing from their cabinet for the last 16 years.

Tinaviti says they have the Inkk Farebrother Trophy and are aiming to win the Skipper Cup as well.

The side last won the Skipper Cup in 2010 when they beat Nadroga 25-24 in the final.

Since then, they’ve made the final on five occasions in the last 15 years.

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The Naitasiri coach says winning both titles is part of their five-year plan; however, they now have a shot at achieving it this year.

Naitasiri will play Nadi in the semi-final on Saturday at King Charles Park at 3pm.

In another semi-final, Tailevu hosts Nadroga at HFC Stadium.