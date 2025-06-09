Selma Blair speaks out on plane incident that resulted in her arrest

Source: CNN

Selma Blair’s representative released a statement on Friday about the incident on a Delta Air Lines flight that resulted in the actress’s arrest earlier this week, the first lengthier comment from Blair’s circle since she appeared in court facing assault charges.

In a statement, Blair’s representative Jill Fritzo said that “Selma did not intend to harm anyone,” reiterating an earlier claim that Blair “experienced a medical emergency on the flight.”

“There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion,” the statement added.

The statement also clarified that Blair did not “attempt to open the door of the aircraft,” as had been reported by some media outlets.

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Referencing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she disclosed publicly in 2018, the statement added that “what Selma has been able to do physically in the years since is nothing short of a miracle. She still has bad days, and she lives with pain daily.”

Blair has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026, among other activities, according to her representative.

The actress, the statement said, has pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to her MS, which according to the the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America is “a neurological condition that is characterized by sudden, uncontrollable expressions of laughter or crying. This type of emotional behavior is difficult to control voluntarily and can be extremely distressing to those who experience it.”

The statement also added that Blair travels with a service dog “who doesn’t leave her side, and the authorities took her dog from her.”