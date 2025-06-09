Farmer calls for stronger freehold land protection

[Photo: Supplied]

A Rakiraki farmer is calling for stronger constitutional protection of freehold land, arguing that private ownership rights must be safeguarded against changes by future governments.

Sugarcane and cassava farmer Hazrat Ali raised the issue during consultations on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill in Rakiraki.

Ali told the Parliamentary Special Committee that constitutional safeguards would protect landowners, encourage investment and provide certainty for future generations.

He expressed concern that much of Fiji’s freehold land is owned by minority communities, saying ownership rights must be protected.

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“I think the estimated figure for Native land is about 92% and there is also Freehold and crown, I bought one crowne land and I’ve got about 84years of lease left at the moment and when I started farming I harvested about 220tonnes of cane.”

Ali also highlighted Fiji’s land tenure structure, where iTaukei land accounts for about 91 per cent of the country’s total land area, while freehold land makes up around six percent, according to the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Drawing on his own experience, Ali said he farms on leased State land and has about 84 years remaining on his lease.

He said he initially harvested about 220 tonnes of sugarcane when he started farming.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka urged members of the public to participate in the consultation process and share their views on the proposed constitutional changes.

Gavoka said the Parliamentary Special Committee must complete 30 days of public consultation between the Bill’s second and third readings before reporting back to Parliament.

The committee continues to gather submissions from around the country as it considers the proposed amendments.