Two schools receive infrastructure support

[Photo: Ministry of Education/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Japan is providing nearly one million dollars for new classrooms at two schools in Fiji, addressing overcrowding and damaged learning facilities.

The Government of Japan will provide $982, 845 dollars for fully furnished three-classroom buildings at Tailevu North College and Ratu Filise Memorial School.

Tailevu North College has struggled since a tornado damaged the school in April 2020, destroying nine classrooms and forcing students to learn in temporary tents.

Meanwhile, Ratu Filise Memorial School continues to face overcrowding, with some students sitting examinations in corridors.

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The new buildings will be constructed using reinforced concrete and designed to withstand Category Five cyclones.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro thanked the Japanese Government for its continued support, urging both school communities to work with the Ministry of Education, the Japanese Embassy and contractors during construction.

He also called on school management, teachers, parents and communities to maintain the facilities so they can benefit students for years to come.