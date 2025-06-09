Government shifts focus to markets before production

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The Government is shifting its approach to agricultural development by prioritising market access and industry expertise before encouraging farmers to increase production.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the move is aimed at preventing farmers from investing in crops without reliable opportunities to sell their produce.

Speaking at the opening of the Nord Investment Cocoa Processing Facility in Matasawalevu, Macuata, Kamikamica describes the investment as part of efforts to develop agricultural commodities with genuine commercial potential.

He highlights the importance of attracting investors who understand the industry and have established market connections, helping farmers turn their production into sustainable business opportunities.

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“What is different from the previous efforts in Fiji is that we are bringing not only investors, but we are bringing investors with expertise and knowledge of an industry. We are bringing investors that actually have markets in existence.”

Kamikamica says the Government wants to move away from encouraging farmers to plant crops without knowing whether buyers will be available.

Uncertainty over markets, he warns, can undermine farmers’ motivation and eventually bring production to a halt.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the cocoa investment is expected to benefit farming communities in Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata while helping diversify Fiji’s agricultural

exports beyond traditional commodities such as sugar, dalo and cassava.

The long-term vision is to create opportunities for small businesses and cooperatives while positioning Vanua Levu as a major cocoa destination for international markets.

The Nord Investment facility marks a step towards expanding local cocoa processing and developing the industry’s export potential.