Kiran urges children to speak up against abuse

[Photo: MWIP/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Minister for Women, Children and Social protection Sashi Kiran is urging children to speak up against abuse and stay safe online.

Speaking at the closing of the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child celebration in Suva, Kiran reminded students that no one has the right to make them feel unsafe or take away their confidence.

The event, held under the theme “End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights,” highlighted the need to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation.

Kiran says while Fiji’s legal age of marriage is 18, underage girls continue to enter relationships with older men, sometimes leading to early pregnancies and disrupted education.

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She also highlighted child protection figures, with the Department of Children registering 16,770 child welfare cases between 2012 and 2025.

These included 5,239 cases of neglect and 3,195 cases of physical abuse.

Kiran urged students to never keep abuse a secret, even if the person responsible is someone they know and trust.

Students were also warned about online grooming, cyberbullying and the risks of accepting gifts from strangers, sharing personal information or sending private photographs through online gaming platforms.

Kiran urged children to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable to a parent, teacher or another trusted adult.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibility to report suspected child abuse and neglect, while encouraging parents to monitor their children’s online activities.