Bulikula say they'll keep surprising at World Cup

Talei Holmes tackling New Zealand's Alexis Tauaneai as Fiji put up a fine World Cup show. (Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

Fiji Bulikula second rower Talei Holmes says her team is happy to keep bringing the element of surprise to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after nearly pulling off an ambush of three-time world champions, the New Zealand Ferns.

The Fijians ended up falling just short in an 18-12 loss at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday after leading 12-10 at halftime.

“That’s the good thing about our footy – we’ve got a full-strength squad this year and no-one’s expecting this from us,” Holmes told AAP.

“It’s really exciting what we can put on. We’ve got a lot more experience this year and we’ve boosted the coaching staff.

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“I also feel we’re more connected this time. It’s a perfect recipe for the World Cup.”

The Fiji Bulikula are playing their inaugural World Cup campaign and have featured in just seven Test matches since being admitted to the International Rugby League in 2019.

Holmes missed the 2025 Pacific Championships with Fiji after the birth of her daughter, Bobbi Lei.

But she has been a staple of the Bulikula side and joins nine others with NRLW experience in the World Cup line-up, including her Sharks teammate, winger-fullback Cassie Staples, Dragons winger Maria Paseka, Raiders centre Isabella Waterman and Roosters premiership winner Taina Naividi.

Despite some real flair in attack, Holmes said the secret to rattling the Kiwi Ferns was their goal-line defence.

“Our focus for the week was our middle ‘D’. We knew how impressive the Kiwis pack was so we had to muscle up and compete,” she said.

“That got us into the game and kept us there. We just stuck together and had each other’s backs. We knew we could put on a good show.”

The closeness of the contest will make the seven other women’s nations at the World Cup sit up and take notice. The Bulikula’s next match is in Port Moresby next Saturday against the PNG Orchids, who had a commanding 58-4 win over France on Saturday.

“We know it’ll be another really hard game next week but we’re ready – bring it on,” Holmes declared.